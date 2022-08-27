The Outlander prequel, one of the most beloved dramas by the audience, has confirmed the arrival of season 7 and a new prequel, called Blood of my Blood. Here we tell you all the details you should know about the series, such as the possible cast, its plot and more.

Outlander has confirmed the arrival of a prequel, titled Blood of my Blood, where we will see the origin of two characters we currently know well. Speculation of the new production began last year and fans couldn't contain their happiness when the news was revealed.

Matthew B. Roberts will be in charge of several aspects of the new series. He will write Outlander: Blood of My Blood, serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also involved in the original story, which is still shooting season 7.

On the other hand, it will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, under the supervision of Karen Bailey. Maril Davis, Ronald D. Moore and Diana Gabaldon (original author of the series and books) will serve as executive producers with their respective production companies.

'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' Plot

The new drama series will follow the love story of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of Jamie Fraser, who is played by Sam Heughan. In February of this year, Gabaldon revealed that he has already begun writing a book as a prequel about the main character's parents.

"Outlander is a fascinating show that, season after season, has won the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can't wait to see what happens next", announced Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby.