Bob Barker wasn’t just one of the most successful TV hosts, but he was also one of the most beloved by the audience. The leader of The Price is Right had been on the show for years and was a favorite.

During the afternoon of Saturday, August 26th, the sad news of his passing at the age of 99 was announced. The legend was known not only for his charisma but also for his strong advocacy for animal rights.

Over the years, he transformed into one of the most iconic figures in entertainment, and his time on the game show will be remembered as one of his most significant legacies.

What happened with Bob Barker?

Bob Barker once fronted the popular CBS game show for many years and passed away as one of the iconic figures of the program, who will be remembered forever. The news was announced by his spokesperson, Roger Neal.

“With deep sadness, we announce that the greatest MC the world has ever known, Bob Barker, has left us”, Neal stated in a press release. The host passed away at the age of 99 due to natural causes at his home in Hollywood Hills.