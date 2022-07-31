Bob Odenkirk plays the main character of the series Better Call Saul, the entertaining and ironic corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman. Here we tell you how much the actor earns for leading the Breaking Bad spin-off.

Bob Odenkirk's Salary: How much money did he make for his role in Better Call Saul?

Bob Odenkirk is best known for his work on two acclaimed AMC and Netflix series, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The actor, comedian, producer and director, used to work behind the scenes as a comedy writer on various shows, before the commercial success of the show.

After making it big in the industry with his role as the crooked lawyer, he has appeared in several high-profile TV shows and movies, including Fargo, Everybody Loves Raymond, Seinfeld, Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Show and Nobody, among others.

In addition to being a multi-functional and versatile actor, he is a great established voice actor. He helped develop animated series such as Tom Goes to the Mayor and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job in the late 2000s.

Bob Odenkirk's salary as Saul Goodman

The actor plays Jimmy McGill, better known as Saul Goodman, an Albuquerque criminal lawyer known around town for his quirky late-night TV commercials, in which he mentions his catchphrase, "Better Call Saul!". Thanks to the resounding success of the Breaking Bad spin-off, Bob takes home $200 thousand per episode and in total has a net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.