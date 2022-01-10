Actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away at age 65 but his legacy lives in his work. Here, check out how to watch his most remembered roles in TV shows and movies.

Bob Saget’s movies and TV shows: How and where to watch them

Bob Saget, who passed away at age 65 on January 9, was one of the most beloved actors and comedians, inspiring several generations with his performances. He had over 50 acting credits across TV shows, films and stand-up acts.

Saget’s acting career started after a stint on the CBS’ The Morning Program (1987), when he was casted as Danny Tanner, a father of three, on ABC’s Full House, where he shared the screen with John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

He also worked as a director, debuting with his feature film Dirty Work (1998), and as a host. Probably, his most remembered gig is for America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989. Here, check out where you can watch some of Saget’s movies and TV shows.

How to watch Bob Saget’s movies and TV shows

After his death, several of his co-stars reacted to the news. John Stamos said that he was "broken" and "gutted", while Candace Cameron Bure called him "one of the best human beings".Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said that "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”

Full House

Available on: HBO Max

Fuller House

Available on: Netflix

America's Funniest Home Videos

Available on: Amazon Prime

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Available on: HBO Max

How I Met Your Mother

Available on: Hulu

Entourage

Available on: HBO Max

The Aristocrats

Available on: fuboTV (free trial), Apple TV, and Pluto TV