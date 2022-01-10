Bob Saget, who passed away at age 65 on January 9, was one of the most beloved actors and comedians, inspiring several generations with his performances. He had over 50 acting credits across TV shows, films and stand-up acts.
Saget’s acting career started after a stint on the CBS’ The Morning Program (1987), when he was casted as Danny Tanner, a father of three, on ABC’s Full House, where he shared the screen with John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
He also worked as a director, debuting with his feature film Dirty Work (1998), and as a host. Probably, his most remembered gig is for America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989. Here, check out where you can watch some of Saget’s movies and TV shows.
How to watch Bob Saget’s movies and TV shows
After his death, several of his co-stars reacted to the news. John Stamos said that he was "broken" and "gutted", while Candace Cameron Bure called him "one of the best human beings".Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said that "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”
Full House
Available on: HBO Max
Fuller House
Available on: Netflix
America's Funniest Home Videos
Available on: Amazon Prime
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Available on: HBO Max
How I Met Your Mother
Available on: Hulu
Entourage
Available on: HBO Max
The Aristocrats
Available on: fuboTV (free trial), Apple TV, and Pluto TV