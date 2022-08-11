Bones and All is the new production that brings Timothée Chalamet back to the big screen and director Luca Guadagnino, whom we have already seen working together. Here we tell you all about their new film, Bones and All.

Bones and All, the new film from one of the best young actors in the industry, Timothée Chalamet, will hit the big screen in the fall.It is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who already worked with the actor on the 2017 hit, Call Me By Your Name, alongside Armie Hammer.

The first production they worked on together earned Chalamet a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars and will win Best Adapted Screenplay, so expect this new film to be among the early contenders for some awards.

The screenplay for the romantic horror drama was written by David Kajganich and based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis. It will have its world premiere in September this year at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. It is scheduled for theatrical release on November 23.

'Bones and All' Plot

The plot tells the story of the first love between a man (an intense and disenfranchised drifter) and a young woman who learn to survive on the margins of society, as they meet and bond for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passageways and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

'Bones and All' Cast

The film brings Timothée Chalamet as Lee and Taylor Russell as Maren Yearly, the main characters. While Ellie Parker will be Jackie, Karen Olchovy will play a Waitress, Kendle Coffey as Sherry, Anna Cobb as Kayla, Madeleine Hall as Kim and Max Soliz as Oglala Sioux Car Mechanic.

On the other hand, several actors who will participate in the film have been confirmed but their roles have not yet been revealed. Chloë Sevigny, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, Jessica Harper, David Gordon Green, André Holland, Francesca Scorsese, Jake Horowitz, Johanna McGinley and Mion Lee are also part of the cast.