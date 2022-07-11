Parasite director Bong Joon-ho will join forces with Batman actor Robert Pattinson for his upcoming sci-fi thriller, an adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel "Mickey7." Here, check out what we know so far, including cast and plot.

After several years working with auteurs, Robert Pattinson came back to the mainstream sphere alongside Matt Reeves for The Batman, with great success. However, before putting on the cape of Gotham’s vigilante for the sequel, the British actor will join forces with another renowned director, Bong Joon-ho.

Before winning three Academy Awards with Parasite, which also took home the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Festival, the South Korean director was known for films such as Memories of Murder (2003), The Host (2006) or Snowpiercer (2013).

With many expectations after the triumph of Parasite, Bong will embark on his first feature since the Oscar win with an adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7, which was released in February this year. The film, which is still untitled, is currently in pre-production in the UK, as reported by Deadline. Here, check out what we know so far.

‘Mickey7’ adaptation: What is the movie about?

There’s no official plot yet, however, the novel follows the story of Mickey7, who is an “expendable,” which is a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize a world made of ice called Niflheim. When the crew face a dangerous mission, Mickey7 is the one to do it.

When he dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact and “after six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.” However, it’s expected that the director will take some liberties from the original story in his script.

‘Mickey7’ adaptation cast: Who has joined the film?

According to Deadline, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie and Steven Yeun are joining Pattinson for the film. However, it’s unclear which will be their roles, except for Pattinson who will be playing the lead character.

‘Mickey7’ adaptation release date: When will the film come out?

The project is still in the pre-production stage at Warner Bros Studio Leavesden and it could begin filming in the summer, according to reports. However, a release date has yet to be determined.