The upcoming teen-comedy ‘Bottoms,’ starring The Bear’s star Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott, who also co-wrote the script, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Emma Seligman directed and co-wrote it.

The film, which Elizabeth Banks produces, premiered at the 2023 SXSW film festival in March. Since then, it has received critical acclaim. It has been praised for its humor, the script and, of course, the performances of its lead stars.

Edebiri and Sennott have an online comedy television series, so it’s not the first time that they will showcase their chemistry. Sennott is also known for her role in the horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. So, here, check out all you need to know about ‘Bottoms.’

Plot: What is ‘Bottoms’ about?

The movie follows two high school senior girls (Sennott and Edebiri) who set up a fight club as a guise to hook up with cheerleaders. The first trailer shows that there’s a lot of blood, violence and funny moments.

Bottoms: Who stars in the movie?

Apart from Sennot and Edebiri, the rest of the cast includes Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Dagmara Domińczyk (The Letter), and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch in his feature debut.

‘Bottoms’ release date: When will the film come to theaters?

The film will have a limited release on August 25, 2023, before expanding on September 1, 2023 in the United States. Orion Pictures distributes it through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the US. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute internationally.