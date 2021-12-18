Saul Canelo Alvarez is taking a time off in Mexico after a 2021 full of action; however, his good maners and consideration with his fans never rest. Check out the gentle action he made that touched the people's heart

Being the current Pound for Pound king of boxing is an honor, but also a responsibility from which Canelo can not escape. Fortunately for his huge fan base, it seems that this fact does not represent a problem for him.

2021 was, so far, the best year of Alvarez's career. From December 2020, he has been involved in 4 World Title fights: Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant. He overcomed every single one of his opponents to become the first Undisputed Super middleweight World Champion in the history of boxing. A huge step to immortality.

At this time, he has decided to take a well-deserved break in Jalisco, his native state in Mexico. Surrounded by his family and friends, Canelo enjoys doing activities that the "common" Mexican people do, such as eating some delicious tacos.

Canelo brightens up the night for his fans

Alvarez was eating the famous Mexican dish, tacos, but it was inevitable for him to be recognized by his fan base. These are the implications of the fame and the success he has achieved, so he had to take a decision: behave as an unreachable vedette or react as a true people's champion.

Canelo demonstrated that his punching accuracy is top inside and outside the ring and scored a "brilliant knockout": he invited his fans over for a round of tacos. So the ones who were sharing the same space and time with him had the pleasure to meet the boxing Pound for Pound king and also enjoy a free meal.

"Yesterday I went to have some tacos in my neighborhood and I found Canelo. He invited everyone over to eat. Such an example inside, and outside the ring. Thanks for the photo, the time shared and the tacos, Champ. You are the man", posted a fan on Twitter.

Yisus Arenas, another of the lucky ones that Canelo invited over, thanked him again on Twitter: "Thanks, Canelo for being such a Champion and kids' idol: great person! And also thanks for last night's tacos", stated.