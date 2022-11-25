Bill Skarsgard and lots of action scenes? We've got it! Boy Kills World is the new upcoming production that plans to drive fans and viewers crazy. Here, check out everything about the movie, such as its cast, plot and more.

Boy Kills World is the expected new production that will be in charge of two great producers, Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Roy Lee (IT, Doctor Sleep and Don't Worry Darling). So far not much is known about the production but they assured that Bill Skarsgard's next film is "one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality".

Moritz Mohr will make his directorial debut, while Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith are in charge of writing. As scheduled, filming has already been completed and took place in South Africa. It is not known if it will ever hit any streaming platform, as it is produced by Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment, Nthibah Pictures and Hammerstone Studios.

Simon Swart, CEO of Nthibah Pictures, said in a statement that they will combine "real-world themes with a stylized look that is fresh, cool and original, taken from the best of graphic novels". It is expected that press conferences will begin soon and we will soon know more about the new film that promises to be one of the gems of next year.

'Boy Kills World' Plot and release date

According to its official synopsis, "Boy is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he escapes into the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to suppress his childlike imagination and become an instrument of death".

Lee shared on Twitter the original proof-of-concept trailer, which is usually made for movies, and it gives us some previews of the action scenes we can expect from the feature film. This teaser shows a different actor in the role of Boy, but gives a good idea of the violence he will bring to the big screen.

It is not yet known when it has a scheduled release date, but it is expected to be somewhere in 2023.

Boy Kills World: Who are the cast?

Bill Skarsgard is the one who will be leading the cast list, as he will give life to the main character named Boy. The actor will share screen again with Famke Janssen, with whom he already worked in the Netflix series, Hemlock Grove, from 2013 to 2015. She is going to play Hilda Van Der Koy.

The list of actors is quite long and interesting. Here check out who are all the figures that complement the cast and which characters they will be adapting:

Michelle Dockery as Melanie Van Der Koy

Andrew Koji as Basho

Cameron Crovetti as Young Boy

Isaiah Mustafa as Benny

Jessica Rothe as June 27

Nicholas Crovetti as Young Boy

Frances Sholto-Douglas as Megan (Angry Bystander)

Yayan Ruhian as Mentor

Nena Butler as Melanie's Assistant

Shane John Kruger as Pineapple Pal

Kevin Otto as Darrel

Jane de Wet as Flower Girl

Conner Ronquest as Scuba Diver

Sharlto Copley, Brett Gelman and Quinn Copeland are also included but it has not yet been revealed which roles they will play. So we still have to wait a little longer to know more details.