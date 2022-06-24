Brad Pitt, one of the most coveted actors in the film industry, confessed that he is reflecting on his possible retirement from acting. Here we tell you which were the best performances of his career.

Brad Pitt is considering the end of his career as an actor. With more than 30 years of career and good movies, the actor would proceed to move away definitively from acting and begin to venture into film production. On August 5th of this year, his last movie, Bullet Train, will be released.

In an interview with GQ, he revealed that he is in the last 6 months of his career and will possibly announce his retirement by the end of the year. "I consider myself in my last phase as an actor. This last semester or quarter. How is this part going to be? And how do I want to design it? I don't know. I'm one of those creatures that speak through art. I just want to always be doing something. If I'm not creating, I'm dying in some way."

In November 2001, the actor founded his own production company called Plan B Entertainment, together with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Grey. But by 2005 both actors went their separate ways and Pitt was left as the sole head of the production company. The company was very successful producing films such as 12 Years a Slave, World War Z, Moonlight and many others. Although the reasons for his retirement are not known, it is certain that we will continue to see the actor develop a great career as a producer.

What have been Brad Pitt's best performances?

Pitt has been commemorated and honored many times throughout his career. Not only for his magnificent productions but also for how well suited his roles were. Here is a list of the actor's must-see movies.

1. Troy

In 2004 the actor was chosen to play Achilles in Wolfgang Petersen's Troy. A story from over 2,500 years ago, full of betrayal, romance and epic scenes. It's available on Netflix.

Pitt had to increase his muscle mass by 3 to 5 kilos to fit into the armor of Achilles, the hero whom Homer defined as "the light-footed". In addition, at the end of the filming, he was in charge of donating the famous wooden horse to the Turkish city of Canakkale, which stands next to the ruins of the real Troy.

It was one of the most important roles of his career, not only because it was a story known worldwide, but also because of the repercussion it had. The actor was already well known in the industry, but in this film he was able to continue exploiting his talents as an actor and continue adding successes to his filmography.

2. Inglourious Basterds

In 2009, Inglourious Basterds, directed by Quentin Taratino and starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Diane Kruger and many other great actors, was released. Available on Sling TV.

In addition to being nominated for eight Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Supporting Actor, the film has remained one of the most iconic in history. Arguably, it became a cult film.

Pitt starred as Lieutenant Aldo Raine, a brutally violent, cruel and intelligent American. So patriotic that he was not afraid to commit mass murder against the Nazis. Aldo Raine's steadfast leadership is the basis of all the successes of the Bastards and his greatest satisfaction was carving swastikas on the foreheads of those Nazis who had a connection to the Third Reich.

3. Interview With The Vampire

Many years earlier, in 1994, he starred in a drama full of suspense and fantasy, titled Interview with a Vampire. In the film we can see Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise entering a world full of seduction, where they both got into the skin of vampires. Available on Paramount Plus.

The actor played the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac in the iconic movie of the 90s, based on the eponymous novel by Anne Rice. His producer, Warner Bros. Pictures, received a lot of criticism due to the kiss between Kristen Dunts and Brad Pitt, because in real life, Brad was twice Kirsten's age, as he was 31 years old and she was 12.

4. Fury

In 2014, Pitt co-stars in a war film directed by David Ayer, with Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman and Michael Pena. Available on Tubi.

Fury, set in World War II, revolves around Wardaddy (Brad Pitt), an American sergeant who sends a platoon of five soldiers, inside a Sherman tank, on a suicide mission behind enemy lines, doing everything to try to defeat Nazi Germany.

5. Fight Club

In 1999 came a culminating moment in his career, where he once again demonstrated his great acting power. David Fincher -the film's director- and Pitt are an unstoppable duo and everyone knows that a production with both of them is destined to success, as it was with Seven. Fight Club was no exception. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

"The first rule about fight club is you don't talk about fight club. The second rule about fight club is you don't talk about fight club. But the most important rule of fight club is: Fuck the rules", we heard Brad say in his role as Tyler Durden.

With a chaotic ending and millions of questions, Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter and Jared Leto, was one of the most controversial and talked-about films of the 1990s.

6. Ocean's Eleven

A heist devised by George Clooney in Las Vegas and Brad Pitt as his right-hand man was very well received by the public. In 2001, the actor starred in Ocean's Eleven with an incredible cast on the side, including stars such as Julia Roberts and Matt Damon. Available on HBO Max.

The plot is about a man of action, Dapper Danny Ocean, who less than 24 hours after being released from prison on parole, sets up his new master con on one of the most sophisticated casinos. He has only 3 unbreakable rules, though: hurt no one, rob no one who doesn't deserve it, and play like he has nothing to lose.

7. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button was a before and after in Brad Pitt's career. Together with Cate Blanchett, they immersed themselves in the story of Benjamin, who has a rare disease that causes premature aging from birth. Available on Paramount Plus.

The story was written by the American author F. Scott Fitzgerald and first published in Collier's magazine on May 27, 1922. This original film by David Fincher was a big presence at the Oscars, where Pitt was nominated for Best Actor.