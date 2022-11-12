Brendan Fraser has risen from the ashes and is at the top of his game in the entertainment industry. He will soon be releasing his latest production, The Whale, alongside Sadie Sink. Here, check out how much money he has made throughout his career.

Brendan Fraser has been away from the big screen for years until recently, when he presented The Whale, his latest project alongside director Darren Aronofsky and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. There he plays Charlie, a lonely professor who tries to win back his family after being involved in a love interest scandal.

After suffering several traumas within the industry, the 53-year-old actor left the entertainment scene and distanced himself from acting. For almost 7 years he was in and out of different hospitals due to physical problems, then he divorced Afton Smith and lived certain unbearable situations that have marked him for life.

However, he has risen from the ashes and is in the best moment of his career. He will soon be seen in several major productions, such as Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Brothers with Peter Dinklage and Behind the Curtain of Night, to be directed by Dalibor Stach.

What is Brendan Fraser's net worth?

The 53-year-old actor and producer has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At one point in the 1990s he was one of the highest paid actors in the world, charging between $10 million and $15 million per movie role. He already has more than 70 credits, so he has had quite an extensive career.

According to a financial affidavit he signed in 2009, filed upon his divorce from Afton Smith, at that time he had an estate of $17,814,549.50 and owed his ex-wife a settlement of $8,689,132. When they were still a couple, they paid $675,000 for a house in Beverly Hills in 1996. But years later, in 2007, they sold it for around $3 million.