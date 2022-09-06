After the triumph of "The Whale" premiere in the 79th Venice Film Festival, the "The Brenaissance" is here. If you want to know what Brendan Fraser is doing next, here check out all his upcoming projects.

After years in Hollywood’s margin, Brendan Fraser is making his way back to major movie roles. “The Whale”, which just premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, received a six-minute standing ovation with positive reviews. And, luckily for the actor’s fans, he already has several projects coming up.

In the Darren Aronosky’s film, Fraser plays Charlie, who is a morbidly obese English teacher who is also suicidal. To achieve Charlie’s weight, the team used “prosthetics, CGI and makeup.” To anyone familiar with Fraser’s leading man phase in the 90’s, his transformation is astonishing.

The actor’s last leading role in a film was 2013's Breakout, which went straight to DVD. Most recently, he landed roles in series such as The Affair and Trust. However, Fraser, who was part of the group of celebrities who confessed having suffered abuse during his career (by former president of the HFPA Philip Berk), is finally back where he belongs.

All Brendan Fraser’s upcoming movies

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Faser will join Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film about the discovery of oil by the Osage tribe in the United States. The film is currently in post-production, and it will be released next year.

Brothers (TBD)

The script was written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, and the film is directed by Max Barbakow. Fraser will join Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, who will play the titular roles. The story has been kept under wraps, but filming already took place and a release date hasn’t been confirmed.

Behind the curtain of night (TBD)

Brendan Fraser will play Ronay, a man who, after being declared dead for the second time, comes back to life with the possibility of knowing all his past lives. Directed by Dalibor Stach, this project has been in post-production since 2015 and it isn’t clear if it will ever be released.