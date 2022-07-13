Yesterday saw the premiere of The Only, the new documentary about America's most famous soccer goalkeeper, Briana Scurry. Here's what it's all about and how to watch her new memoir.

Briana Scurry premiered her new documentary, titled The Only, on the Paramount Plus streaming platform on July 12. The soccer star has a great story to tell, she is a symbol of resilience and also resistance.

On June 21 of this year she published a book tracing her memoirs, called My Greatest Save: The Brave, Barrier-Breaking Journey of a World Champion Goalkeeper, written by her and Wayne R Coffey. In it you can appreciate the story narrated by herself, and tells how she has been able to overcome the adversities that have crossed her path and come out victorious.

Now with the new production, the athlete shows a new chapter of her life. When she was part of the U.S. Women's National Team, the team's goalkeeper, she helped the USWNT win gold at the Atlanta Games, the first time women's soccer was played at the Olympics.

Briana Scurry: The life of a Keeper of Gold

In 1996 he was a starter on the U.S. team that won the first Olympic medal. In 1999 she rose to fame with a penalty kick save that clinched the World Cup and by 2003, she returned for a World Cup bronze medal and another Olympic gold medal in 2004. The athlete was known for being unstoppable and a winner, but a few years later came the worst.

In 2010 she ended her career with a devastating concussion that left her unable to support herself. In addition, she always had very bad publicity, due to the fact that she was openly homosexual in an era where it was not common for players to proclaim themselves that way without taboos.

She established herself as one of the best players in the history of the sport and was the first goalkeeper to be inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame and remains the only black woman.

'The Only' plot

After ending her career in the worst way and unable to continue working, she fell into such depression and debt that she was forced to pawn her most prized possession, her gold medals.According to Elle, more than 25 years after the Atlanta Games, Scurry opened up about struggling with her identity outside of soccer and learning to love herself again in this year's releases: her book and her new documentary.

“While celebrating the historic legacy of Scurry’s career, including two Olympic gold medals and a penalty save to help the U.S. win the 1999 Women’s World Cup, the film also tells the story of how she overcame racism and homophobia at the time of her greatest triumphs before later finding herself on the edge of suicide following a career-ending concussion”, according to Paramount Plus.