Today comes to Netflix a new season based on the books by Julia Quinn and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton. Here, we tell you 4 things you need to know before streaming this series.

Bridgerton is based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quin and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It became a global sensation in 2020 thanks to its dose of love, drama and gossip thanks to Lady Whistledown/Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The announcement of a new season of this series was quite an event. Bridgerton's first season was pretty successful and worked as an excellent omen for things to come. New deliveries, new love stories and of course, new characters that are added to this family plot.

This new season adventures a new couple, but you can go for a rewatch if you miss the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton. But now is the time for a new love story to take place. Here we tell you some details so that you arrive prepared for this new season of the series created by Chris Van Dusen through Shondaland.

Kate and Anthony

They will be the new leading couple of Bridgerton. It is on the one hand Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). It will be a love that arises almost without either of them proposing it. The Sharma family comes to England from India exclusively for the clan's youngest daughter, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), to find a husband. Meanwhile, Anthony is already of marriageable age and must find a wife who meets the requirements for a perfect partner.

Gossip

At the end of the first season we met the face of Lady Whistledown, that mysterious lady who spreads all kinds of rumors of high society using a pseudonym. Be careful because a lot of a lot of gossip is involved in this second season.

A lovely period setting

Without a doubt, the costumes, hairstyles and scenery stole the entire show in the first season of the series. And from what is shown in the images and previews, it seems that it will be the same in this new part of this drama that is combined with humor.

Bridgerton was temporarily set in the Regency period in the United Kingdom and dazzled from its first installment with its visual quality that became a trademark. The great ballrooms of Mayfair and the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane will continue to be the setting to see many of the scenes of the second season.

Love triangle

The love that seems to be simple between Kate and Anthony will be affected by Kate's sister: Edwina. The young woman, who is trying to find a husband and get married, is prompted precisely by Kate to get closer to Anthony and vice versa. Of course, Kate doesn't quite admit internally that she fell in love with the Bridgerton boy. Shonda Rhimes said that this second season will be marked by these three characters.

You can stream Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix.