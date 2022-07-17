Luke Newton is who plays Colin in Netflix's acclaimed period show, Bridgerton. The third season will focus on his character and Penelope. Here we tell you all the facts about the actor, such as his time in music, his love life, his TV productions and much more.

Luke Newton, who plays Colin, the brother of Anthony, Benedict, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth Bridgerton. The 29-year-old English actor has gained great recognition thanks to his participation in the period series of Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, creator of the famous medical strip, Grey's Anatomy.

He was born in London and grew up in Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex. His family, consisting of his parents and younger sister, were always his greatest support and incentive when it came to starting in the world of acting. The actor trained at the prestigious London School of Musical Theatre.

Recently her castmate Nicola Coughlan has stirred up fans of the show with a selfie of herself and Newton, indicating that they are both ready for the new season. The actress posted the selfie with the caption: Main Character Energy #BridgertonSeason3.

Luke Newton's height and love life

Luke is 6ft (1.83m), which means he is one of the tallest of the Bridgerton cast, with whom he shares many hours on a daily basis due to the intense filming of the series. Fans of the show have sentimentally related the actor to his partner Nicola Coughlan.

These claims were quickly denied, as he has been in a relationship with stage actress Jade Louise Davis since mid-2019. The 29-year-old is sister Amber Davis, West End star and former Love Island winner.

Luke Newton's covers and music

The actor has always been a big fan of music. He has been seen performing multiple covers of well-known songs with his friends. Yellow by the British band Coldplay is one of his best known and most played renditions.

During his youth, near his teens, he formed the boy band South 4 with Oli Reynolds, Joel Baylis and Henry Tredinnick. On several occasions he has been asked if Bridgerton could have been a musical, because of the actor's strong closeness to the melodies and the strong musical presence that makes up the soundtrack.

"The series definitely has that musical atmosphere. I think it's the kind of story that lends itself to the musical genre. It would be a good idea, I think, for a Christmas special. I've worked on musicals and musical series, but I think these characters are more enjoyable in a drama than anything else. But I understand that from the outside it could be seen as a musical. Especially the Bridgerton family. We're all very musical, especially the three brothers. During filming, the three brothers in fiction usually get together between breaks to perform three-part harmonies", confessed the actor in an interview with Esquire.

Luke Newton's movies and TV shows

Newton made his television debut playing Luke Attwood in the BBC teen series, Two The Cut, in 2010. The actor appeared in only 11 episodes of the show. By 2014, he appeared in 2 episodes of Doctors as Sam Hern.

On the other hand, he has also been a Disney kid, as he played Ben Evans in the Disney Channel series, The Lodge, from 2016 to 2017. The actor was a part of two studio albums of the show's soundtrack. In 2018 he starred in the movie Lake Placid: Legacy giving life to Billy and in 2020 came the role that brought him the greatest popularity, Colin Bridgerton.

According to Elle, Netflix has announced that the third season of the period series will focus on the love story of Colin and Penelope, now known as Lady Whistledown. So we will be able to see how Luke and Nicola take control of this new and long-awaited season, based on the book Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

The streaming platform has announced the arrival of a third season in a very particular and special way for fans of the series and Julia Quinn, writer of the books. Of course, it was with a letter from its number one narrator, Lady Whistledown.

"Dear Readers, It is fitting that in this, the author's third year of chronicling the marriage market, the Mayfair social season should turn its eye to a third son and a third daughter. This author can confirm that in the coming season, she will chronicle none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and one Penelope Featherington. After Penelope's days as a wilting flower, will she finally bloom? Time will tell and, as always, so will this author. Yours, sincerely. Lady Whistledown".