Soon we will be able to see more of the character Penelope in Bridergeton, played by Nicola Coughlan. Here's everything you need to know about the actress, such as her age, her love life and her future projects.

Nicola Coughlan was one of the revelations that Netflix brought us with Bridgerton. But acting is not the only thing she is good at, as just a few days ago, the actress was applauded for her elegant style during the weekend at Wimbledon.

She has often been praised for the way she expresses herself through fashion and her unique outfits. Undoubtedly her fashion sense is one of the factors that stands out the most in the Galway native.

But not everyone decided to give her endless praise, but a while ago, Coughlan had to ask fans of the epochal series to stop commenting on her body. "If you have an opinion about me, that's fine, I understand I'm on TV and people will have things to think and say, but I beg you not to send it directly to me. Most people are nice and don't try to be offensive, but I'm just a real life human being and it's really hard to bear the weight of thousands of opinions about how you look that are sent to you every day", she clarified in a post.

Nicola Coughlan's age and height

Nicola was born on January 9, 1987, so she is currently 35 years old. The 1.55 m tall Irish actress became known mainly for playing Clare Devlin in the sitcom Derry Girls. In 2020 she brought Penelope Featherington to life in Netflix and Shonda Rhimes' period drama Bridgerton.

The series has been installed as the most watched series in the streaming platform's entire catalog. A report announced that 82 million accounts watched the series in its first 28 days alone following its December 2020 premiere.

The acclaimed series is based on Julia Quinn's celebrated novels, which chronicles the lives of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they search for love and happiness in London's high society.

Nicola Coughlan's love life

According to Mirror and Elite Daily, the actress was reportedly in a relationship with Laurie Kynaston, who appeared in episode 1 of Derry Girls season 2. But they did not last long as they wanted to focus on their professional careers.

It is not very clear when the two of them dated but it is rumored that it was by October 2019, when they started filming the second season of the series, according to a report by Irish media outlet RSVP.

Nicola has always been very private about her intimate life, especially when it comes to love. Several Bridgerton fans linked her to her partner and love interest in the show, Luke Newton. It was quickly clarified that they were not together because he has been in a relationship for a long time.

Nicola Coughlan's upcoming TV shows

One of the actress' most anticipated projects is the third season of the period drama Bridgerton. The new season will star her and Luke Newton. This time we will be able to see how the love between Colin and Penelope, now known as Lady Whistledown, blossoms.

According to several speculations, the third season could arrive on Netflix in June 2023, although filming has not yet begun, as it is scheduled for this summer.

The new batch of episodes, based on Romancing Mister Bridgerton, will have plots that were not present in the books, such as the break in Penelope and Eloise's friendship, as the true identity of Lady Whistledown is revealed. In the book she is not even the one who discovers her identity, and on top of that, it is something that does not happen until several books later.