Bridgerton is about to return to our screens and we couldn't be more excited. Here, check out where to watch it, the release date and the plot.

The second season of the Regency-era drama Bridgerton is almost here. The series, based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quin and produced by Shonda Rhimes, became a global sensation in 2020 thanks to its dose of love, drama and gossip thanks to Lady Whistledown/Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

While the first season centered around the love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), this time the story will follow Daphne’s older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for a suitable wife.

His co-star will be newcomer Simone Ashley, who just might recognize from another Netflix’s series Sex Education, as Kate Sharma, his main love interest. Here, check out where to watch it and the release date.

When does Bridgerton return?

Bridgerton is returning for a second series this March 25 on the show's one-year anniversary. Fans will be able to stream the popular show on Netlfix from that date. It is a Netflix original series so all you need is your subscription.

Bridgerton season 2 will contain eight episodes. Each of the episodes will be around an hour or longer, keeping the episode length precedent set by the previous season.

Chris Van Dusen, the creator of Bridgerton, shared the titles of the season 2 episodes on March 17. Check them out below: