Bridgerton is returning for a second series this March 25 on the show's one-year anniversary. A new cast, a new couple. But you won't see the Duke of Hastings, here, we tell you what happened to him.

The second season of 'Bridgerton' arrives tomorrow on Netflix and we can't wait. Taking into consideration the enormous success of the first, it is clear that the platform has high hopes for the return of this second season.

But knowing that Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings will be absent, many fans don't know why.

The series itself addresses that issue in the first episode of the second season but there is an explanation for the absence of Regé-Jean Page's in 'Bridgerton'. If you don't want spoilers, you better save this article for when you finish watching this second season...

What happened to Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings?

The truth is that each of the Julia Quinn books on which the Netflix series is based has a different protagonist. The first batch of the episode revolved around Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), while the second focuses on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), which is where Page's absence begins to make sense.

Bridgerton does not forget Simon Basset, since the season begins precisely with the arrival of Daphne, his wife, at the family home on the occasion of Eloise's debut. As things do not seem to be going smoothly, she herself expresses her discontent "And for this I have left my husband and my son at home".

There are more allusions to Simon throughout the season, both by Anthony explaining to himself that it can't be that hard to find a wife if his friend got one, or by Daphne, whose character is seen in several episodes throughout the second season.

The curious thing is that the son of Daphne and Simon is seen in this second season, but then nothing is clarified about the absence of her husband, especially striking during an event that takes place in the sixth episode.There are no cameos, only mentions.

Let's remember that Regé-Jean Page has been very busy lately with his film commitments, since he will be one of the protagonists of the new adaptation of 'Dungeons & Dragons'.