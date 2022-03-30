The second season of Netflix's Regency period drama 'Bridgerton' has been a total success. However, as the show will change it's focus to another Bridgerton sibling, will Simone Ashley return for another season? Here, check out what the actress says.

Season 2 of Bridgerton has been a total success for Netflix, as viewers watched 193 million hours of the show over the premiere weekend, being a record for an English series in the streaming site, just behind the Spanish ‘Money Heist’.

That despite the absence of Season 1 lead, Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) love interest. However, it seems like this season’s couple lead, Anthony and Kate Sharma, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley was enough to attract fans.

However, as happened with season 1, many fans want to see more of the pair after eight episodes of a steamy and slow-burn romance. And it seems that, this time, Simone Ashley will be around for the next season. Here, check out what she said about the possibility.

Bridgerton: Simone Ashley confirms that Kate Sharma will be back for Season 3

The British actress, who is also known for his participation in the show ‘Sex Education’, told Deadline in a recent interview that she will be returning for the third season of Bridgerton. "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," she told the outlet, per People.

The actress said she would "like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more" in the new season, saying that she would like her to be “much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong.” For Season 3, Ashley confirmed that Jess Brownell would be the showrunner, replacing Chris Van Dusen, who also is the creator and writer.

She explained that in Season 2, “there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they found each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."

However, now Sharma “is in charge of the household now and she's got big boots to put on. I think she can do it. I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I'm just excited for her to have a home and to have a family." We hope that also means that we'll see more of Edwina as well.