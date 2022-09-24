While Bridgerton’s fans have to wait more for Season 3 details, Netflix has already released a teaser for the upcoming prequel centered on Queen Charlotte. Here, check everything we know.

Fans of Bridgerton have plenty to celebrate because they have released the first teaser of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” the prequel of the beloved period drama. The series will follow the origins of the Queen, as well as her romance with King George.

While fans are also awaiting for the third season of the show, which will be centered on Penelope and Colin’s love story, fans will have the chance to meet the younger version of one of the most beloved characters of the show.

Alongside Queen Charlotte, Violet and Lady Danbury will also be dealing with the ton. But, what’s better is that Netflix already released a teaser of the series. Here, check out everything you need to know including cast, release date and more.

Queen Charlotte’s Bridgerton prequel: Who is in the cast?

India Amarteifio will play young Queen Charlotte, while Corey Mylchreest will portray the young King George. Asema Thomas will play Lady Danbury and Connie Jenkins-Greig will play Violet Ledger, before her marriage to Edmund Bridgerton.

On the other hand, Katie Brayben and Keir Charles had been cast as Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively. The cast is rounded by: Michelle Fairley, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Uri and Hugh Sachs.

Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte spin-off: What do we know about the story?

Queen Charlotte, unlike the other characters of the series, isn’t part of the original books but in the series, they take some elements of the Queen’s real story. Shonda Rhimes will write and executive produce the origin story, and the series will explore the queen’s betrothal to King George, as she travels to London and encounters a society that wasn’t expecting her, according to Netflix website Tudum.

Does the ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story have a trailer?

Not yet a trailer but Netflix did reveal a sneak peak of the upcoming series. In the footage, Queen Charlotte is trying to climb a wall to meet King George, only for him to appear behind her and have a quick, flirty conversation. Check it out:

Bridgerton’s spin-off: When is ‘Queen Charlotte’ coming out?

No, Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date yet. However, filming has already taken place and it’s possible that the series could come out in 2023. Another question would be if it comes before or after the third season of Bridgerton.