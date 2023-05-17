Brie Larson is one of the most authentic and genuine actresses in the entertainment industry, whose filmography is plagued with success. The actress who played Captain Marvel in the most popular superhero franchise is currently at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, as she has been chosen as a jury member.

At a press conference, one of the many questions asked was directed to the 33-year-old star. A journalist asked her how she felt about Johnny Depp’s film Jeanne du Barry opening the new edition of the glamorous film festival. To which she replied that she didn’t understand why he was asking her specifically and closing the subject by saying that she didn’t know how to really feel.

She also assured that she is not sure if she will see the film directed by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Larson is not obliged to see the film, since it is not part of the official competition, so she can decide whether to support the project or not. She and Amber Heard have been friends for some time, so her discomfort comes from that side.

What is Brie Larson’s net worth?

The star has a fortune of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main earnings are due to her work as an actress and with the different sponsorships with brands. One of her highest salaries was with the MCU, when she earned $5 million playing Captain Marvel.

Her pay in Avengers: Endgame was not disclosed but it was confirmed that the actors salary was a higher amount than the previous times they brought their characters to life. In one of her latest projects, which was the tenth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, she took home $1 million for playing Tess.