The Only Way Is Essex participant spoke to the British press about her night with the midfielder after the Euro 2020 tournament.

Jack Grealish is earning the reputation of a playboy; the Manchester City player has already been the subject of a love triangle and in December was cut from the first team for his night out with Phil Foden. Now the English international is back in the spotlight as Chloe Brockett confessed to the British press about her night out with the infamous soccer player.

Chloe Brockett, 21, is a reality TV star who has been on the show The Only Way Is Essex, or Towie, as it is called back in the United Kingdom, since 2019. According to Brockett, when speaking to The Sun, Grealish and Brockett met while the English international was taking a much-needed break after Euro 2020 ended. Brockett admitted to meeting the Manchester City star in Greece and being invited back to a villa for a night of drinking and partying.

“Jack and I just happened to be in Mykonos at the same place, at the same time. I had never met, or spoken to, him before. I didn’t even know who he was before the Euros, but I watched him play for England” Brockett told The Sun.

Chloe Brockett’s night with Jack Grealish

Brockett and Grealish hit it off immediately according to the TV star, “We first met in Toy Room, and he made a beeline for me. I’m not sure if he recognized me from Towie or not but he introduced himself and we got chatting… My first impression of him was that he was really charming, very chatty and friendly. And he’s obviously very good-looking. He seemed to be a lovely guy.”

Brockett was invited back to Grealish’s villa to continue drinking and partying, according to The Sun, Kyle Walker, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw were there as well. Brockett was invited again to several parties during the England international’s stay in Greece.

Jack Grealish is in a long-standing relationship with Sasha Attwood and has already been linked with other television stars and models in the British tabloids.