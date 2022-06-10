After six years together, the Princess of Pop Britney Spears has said 'I do' with Sam Asghari Thursday night in Los Angeles, in a fabulous wedding surrounded by celebrities and inconveniences. Here you can find all the details.

Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrated their marriage at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. The ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was held under a large tent filled with guests and flowers. The "Criminal" singer wore four different outfits as the night progressed and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

After many obstacles, Britney has been able to celebrate the wedding she had been dreaming of for years. They got engaged in September 2021, one month after the pop star was released from her 13-year guardianship.

According to US Weekly, the ceremony was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum last fall. Spears walked down the aisle in a custom gown designed by Donatella Versace, with jewels by Stephanie Gottlieb, wearing over 60 carats of diamonds retailing for a total of $570,000, and make-up by Charlotte Tilbury.

Attemps to crash the wedding

The police showed up at the singer's home with a trespassing notice after Jason Alexander, her first husband, broke into her house, after circumventing the security device that had been organized. The two were childhood friends and in 2004 they were married in Las Vegas, but their marriage did not last more than 50 hours.

Alexander had snuck into the property and was walking through each of the rooms of the residence recording with a camera. Through his social profiles he was broadcasting a live stream and showing every corner of the singer's house until he reached the tent decorated for the big day. After several struggles, he was reduced to the ground for his arrest.

Britney's assistant thanked on behalf of the singer warned about the matter. "Thank you to all the awesome fans who alerted me to this. Thank you so much", she assured. According to Page Six, "Britney is in shock, but she doesn't want to let it get her down. Fortunately after what happened, everyone is safe and Jason is no longer on the property".

The large and luxurious guest list

Among the wedding guests were artists such as presenter Maria Menounos, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton with her husband Carter Reum, Selena Gomez, Kathy Hilton and will i am. All of them joined the bride to perform "Stars Are Blind" during the after-party.

Although there were more than 60 guests, there were also some notable absences at the ceremony: neither the singer's parents, James and Lynne Spears, nor her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were present. And, something that attracted a lot of attention, is that neither were the two sons of the artist, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward”, ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer said.

According to the media, it was an intimate, entertaining and luxurious evening. Full of special moments for both bride and groom. The singer and one of her closest friends, Madonna, recreated the iconic kiss at the MTV Awards a few decades ago.