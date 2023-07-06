Britney Spears is not only known as one of the biggest pop stars in the music industry, but she has also been one of the wealthiest. This was mutating while her father was her guardian.

Although she has been in the spotlight her entire life, this week she trended again due to a drama she played out with NBA security director Damian Smith and San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama.

According to TMZ, the singer was allegedly beaten by the bodyguard after she asked the French player for a photo. Spears’ team filed a police report, even though she accepted the security man’s apology.

What is Britney Spears’ net worth?

The pop princess has a current fortune of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although her earnings were much higher, the legal battle she had with her grand cost her quite a bit of money, especially after having to pay her ex-lawyer Sam Ingham and her own living expenses in 2019.