After winning the case against her father, Britney Spears has launched harsh criticisms for her entire family and now it's time for Lynne Spears, for not offering her help during her guardianship. Here we tell you everything the singer has said to her mother.

Britney Spears has had her fair share of problems with her family over the years. She recently claimed that she never felt supported by the remaining members of her inner circle, such as her mother, sister and others. Now, Lynne Spears has been desperate to get back together with her daughter but it seems to be too late.

It all started with the legal battle against her father for her guardianship, where James Parnell Spears controlled most aspects of the singer's life, such as her finances and even her personal life. Her mother was involved and filed a petition for Britney to cover $660,000 in legal fees.

Apparently, according to the Oops!...I Did It Again singer, the idea of the legal guardianship was not originally created by her father, but was all planned by Lynne and she has been abusing her for quite some time now. For almost 13 years she couldn't even get her own car keys and was forced to have 3 AA meetings a week when she didn't even have alcohol related problems at the time.

What has Lynne Spears said to Britney?

The Toxic singer's mother has been trying to get her attention for a while now after being blocked by all media except Instagram. That's when she saw the opportunity to leave her a message and at the same time make her pain public. After Britney posted a photo, Lynne commented to her:

"I'm so sorry for your pain. I've been sorry for years. I love you so much and miss you. Britney, deep down you know how much I love you and miss you. I apologize for anything and everything that hurt you!" and in turn begged her to unblock her so they could talk in person.

This is not the first time her mother has tried to get her attention, as in February this year she again commented on a post and wrote: "Britney, all your life I have tried to support your dreams and desires. And I have also done everything I could to help you out of difficulties. I have never and would never turn my back on you. This talk is just for you and me, face to face, in private".

Britney Spears rejected her mother's apologies

Lynne's message came after Britney wrote on her social media that "a genuine apology would help bring closure to their family feud". The publication that provoked her mother's mea culpa, made the singer burst out and say everything she really thinks out loud. She assured that her family"don't have any kind of conscience and really believe in their minds that they have done nothing wrong at all" regarding her guardianship and everything her father, Jamie Spears, did.

"I don't have a family that values me or respects me.... at all !!!" she assured and added "That's the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it's something I'll probably never be able to get over. They could at least take responsibility for their actions and acknowledge the fact that they hurt me. For me, a genuine apology would help me come full circle, but it honestly amazes me that every day of my life, even after knowing what they did to me, they still act like it's okay".

Now, after her mother's insistence, Britney has had enough and decided to answer her in a not so polite and published way:

"For 13 years, I had to meet with doctors weekly to bring up my past, which made things worse! As for my whole family, including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and d*mn it, the whole audience.... they were either stoned or drunk out of their minds!!!! I was the d*mn Saint who was afraid to move out or knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn't cooperate..... even in the United States, the land of freedom! Years go by and he keeps putting me in a mental institution!!!! Not a d*mn person stood up for me. Take your apology and f**k you!!!!! And to all the doctors for f***ng with my mind... I pray they all burn in hell!!!".