Britney Spears is not only one of the most popular stars of all time, but there are few people who don’t recognize her by now. TMZ reported that the Pop Princess was allegedly assaulted Wednesday night.

The culprit was reportedly the Spurs’ director of team security, Damian Smith. Police sources confirmed to the media that the situation is not being handled as a criminal matter, but quite the opposite.

The police determined that Smith was not actually trying to hurt the 41-year-old singer, but that his goal was to defend Victor Wembanyama, the French basketball player who is a member of the San Antonio Spurs team.

What happened between Britney Spears and Damian Smith?

Britney Spears was attacked by a member of NBA security Wednesday night in Las Vegas. In theory, Smith backhanded the singer in the face, which is why she ended up filing a police report.

TMZ reported that the incident took place at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel around 8:30 PM. The pop star was not alone, but was together with several people and among them was her husband, Sam Asghari.

Apparently, when Spears and her group entered the restaurant and saw Victor Wembanyama they wanted to take a picture with him, because the singer is a fan. When she approached him for a photo and tapped him on his right shoulder, the security manager hit her and knocked her to the ground.

Britney just got up and went to her table. After a while, the security man came over and personally apologized to the star, telling her “You understand what it’s like when you’re surrounded by fans”. He confessed that he didn’t know it was her and Spears accepted his apology.