His family made a painful post on social media. Bruce Willis, retires from acting due to a serious illness. Here find out what's happening with the actor.

The actor, started in the well-known series "Moonlighting" and became more famous with "Die Hard". Along with this saga, he also starred in Sixth Sense, Armageddon and many other successes.

The films in which Bruce Willis has appeared have managed to add $7.5 billion at the box office worldwide, making him one of the most profitable actors in a leading or supporting role.

According to what his daughter Rumer, she posted on Instagram that the actor suffers from aphasia and therefore cannot communicate as usual. This pathology affects his memory and therefore he decided to put an end to his extraordinary career.

The Official post

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore broke the sad news on Instagram. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she wrote.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”