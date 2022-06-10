With her latest movie in theaters and a brilliant career, Bryce Dallas Howard is one of the highest paid actresses of 2022 in Hollywood. Here, find out how much she has made as Claire Dearing.

Bryce Dallas Howard's net worth: How much she made for the Jurassic World saga

Bryce Dallas Howard is one of the most relevant American actresses of the moment. On June 10, her latest film Jurassic World: Dominion was released in theaters. Seven years after the release of the first Jurassic World, her character Claire Dearing is one of the most important of her career.

Her love of acting goes back to her childhood and home. Her father is Ron Howard, an Oscar-winning actor, and her mother, Cheryl Howard, an actress and writer. Her entire family carries the gift of acting, as her aunts, uncles and sisters also share the vocation.

Bryce was conceived in Dallas, Texas, but was born on March 2, 1981 in Los Angeles, California. That is the reason for her middle name. During most of her childhood, she really did not have much access to a TV. She attended Greenwich Country Day School and Byram Hills High School in Armonk, New York.

As a child she made small appearances in her parents' films, such as Apollo 13 in 1995. She made her industry debut in the film Book of Love by director and screenwriter Alan Brown. The young woman played the role of the teenager Heather.

In recent years she has been dabbling in writing and directing films and series. She was in charge of directing the fifth chapter of The Book of Boba Fett, one of the most popular in the Star Wars series.

Bryce Dallas Howard's salary as Claire Dearing

Howard grew up as part of Hollywood royalty and currently has a wide repertoire of films and TV shows. She has been seen in major projects such as Spider-Man 3, The Village, Manderlay, Terminator: Salvation, Lady in the Water, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Hereafter, Rocketman, The Help, Black Mirror and more.

The new and final Jurassic World movie brings together two generations and eras of the saga. We will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, for her second appearance as Claire Dearing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, she received a base salary of $8 million. Four years later, Bryce is paid exactly the same as she was in the second film of the franchise, $8 million. It was a hotly debated topic, due to the fact that his co-star Chris Pratt is paid $2 million more for the same amount of scenes. The actress has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Where to see some of her most popular productions

