The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet was full of stars such Dua Lipa, Lil Nas, Doja Cat and more. However, many fans missed artists such as Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

When we talk about red carpets, the Grammys are unmatched. Some of the most iconic and wildest looks of all time have been presented at these awards and, yes, we’re talking about Jennifer Lopez's (Versace) green dress. And the 2022 Grammys red carpet didn’t disappoint.

This year, the awards are all about youth. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are one of the most nominated, with seven each, just behind Jon Batiste, who has 11 nods and already won four. However, Eilish and Rodrigo are looking to make history. However, alongside them, BTS, Lil Nas and other fan favorites are also expecting wins tonight.

With dashing outfits, the artists showed up on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. However, as happened with the Oscars, fans also made memes with their favorite stars, both missing the show (such as Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande) and the ones who were nominated.

2022 Grammys Red Carpet: Funniest memes and reactions

Many fan favorites such as BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and more walked the red carpet and Twitter approved their looks. Eilish wore an all-black outfit, while Rodrigo was faithful to her 90’s style and appeared in a stylized dress. However, fans also imagined her as her character Nini from the DisneyPlus series ‘HSMTMTS’, while Taylor Swift's no show was also the butt of the joke:















