BTS, the phenomenon that has toured the world with their upbeat songs, group dances and stage moves, has made history in the music industry. Each of the members of the K-Pop band has been able to win an army of fans, and thanks to that, they are celebrating their ninth anniversary today.

BTS: Everything you need to know about the band that has made history

The South Korean band, BTS, has established itself as the most important band in the history of K-Pop. Its seven members -Jimin, Jung Kook, SUGA, Jin, RM, j-hope and V- were recruited by their production company Big Hit Music, to later present them with a band project. All of them have always had the vocation present, because music was a hobby installed in their lives.

To celebrate their anniversary as a band, on June 13 they will do a live broadcast where they will interact with their fans from their official YouTube channel and sing for the first time Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), chosen as the title track of the three albums they have released.

On June 10, they released a compilation album called Proof, which accumulates more than 30 songs selected by the artists, including Run, For youth, Yet to come and Boy with luv. At the same time, they also launched a calendar of activities for this month, where they will have many surprises prepared.

What was BTS' debut song?

The group debuted on June 13, 2013 with their first single No more Dream. As the song spread, their names became more and more well-known, even making it to celebrity playlists. The devotion of their fans has always been a great achievement. Among these fans are recognized names in the industry, some like singer Shawn Mendes, who has publicly said how much he loved their music, Tyra Banks and Charlie Puth.

The release of their first track Dynamite, in August 2020, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a before and after in the band's history. The furor began to grow and soon after they released two more hits, Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) in collaboration with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, and Life Goes On.

At the 2021 Grammys, the boy band was nominated for the first time in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit Dynamite. More awards and nominations came as they released songs, such as when they won the Top Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017. The rest is history.

How long has BTS been together?

Their first steps as a band were in 2013, after the production company Hit Big Music brought them together. Throughout the years, the members of the K-pop band have given us unforgettable moments, collaborations, performances and lyrics. On June 12, 2022, they celebrated their ninth anniversary together.

Their collaborations go beyond the musical aspect, but in each of them they try to fuse styles and melodies not used before. Like Boy With Luv with Halsey, My Universe with Coldplay and Best Of Me with The Chainsmokers, among others.

On April 3, the music video for IDOL, in collaboration with Nikki Minaj, surpassed 1.1 million views on YouTube, making it the group's fifth music video to do so after DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite and MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).