The hit group Bangtan Sonyeondan confirmed on Tuesday, June 14 that they will be taking a break from music. After more than a decade together they broke the news at an annual anniversary dinner called FESTA. But what will happen to the contract and its members without the band?

BTS, the most famous K-pop group in the music industry, assured that taking a break doesn't mean that they are going to break up. After holding one of the most anticipated events for their fans, the annual anniversary dinner dubbed FESTA, RM took the floor and announced that it was time for each of the members to work on their own and develop their solo careers.

"We are not splitting up. We are just taking some time apart", SUGA confirmed, as he broke the news. Although it was RM, the Bangtan leader, who was the most affected. Coming to the end of the evening, the singer announced "After releasing the singles Butter and Permission to Dance, at this time, we have lost our direction and I just want to take some time to think".

The news not only saddened their fans, but even caused the value of Bang Si-hyuk's company to fall by almost 25% on the Seoul Stock Exchange in a single day. Hybe, the media group behind BTS, saw a significant plunge in its shares, causing losses of nearly $1.5 million.

What will happen to BTS's contract?

Originally, the members had signed a contract that lasted for 7 years, which is very normal for K-pop production companies. The band debuted in 2013, so their contract was due to expire in 2020. But that same year, they decided to renew their contract with the company, Big Hit Entertainment, until 2026.

The announcement of the renewal was posted on the band's official media, stating, "We respect our mentor, producer Bang Si-Hyuk, who has continued to show us a vision of our future even before the debut and helped us form our perspective on the world and music. With the support of Big Hit Entertainment, we will continue to strive to give our best to fans around the world".

Currently, and after his statements, there have been no indications as to what will happen with the band's alleged contract.