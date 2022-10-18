K-pop group BTS, formed by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, announced that they are going to fulfill the mandatory service in the South Korean military. Check out how long they have to serve.

The biggest K-pop group of the planet BTS announced on Monday (Oct. 17) that they are planning to fulfill their mandatory service in the South Korean military. The news comes after the group announced in June that they were taking a break from the band and pursuing solo music careers.

According to the band’s management company, Big Hit Music, explained in a statement that the group's seven members will carry out their military service "based on their own individual plans.” Jin, who is 29 years old, will start the process next month, after the release of his first solo endeavor.

The statement comes after BTS made a free concert in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 15. As the members are trying to pursue their individual endeavors, “It’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," Big Hit Music said. But, how long will they be inactive? Check it out.

When is BTS returning from military service?

The South Korean law states that all able-bodied men have to serve 18 to 21 months in the military before their 28th birthday. However, special exemptions had been granted for athletes and artists who excel in certain international competitions. In BTS’ case, they were granted a two-year deferral after the South Korean government passed a bill allowing the largest K-pop stars to delay their service until the age of 30.

According to the Big Hit Music statement, after the band’s incredible international success, the band has come to "the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now."

BTS is formed by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, and they have broken several records for awards and listeners, being the artist with the most Spotify plays. Also, according to Fortune magazine, the Hyundai Research Institute said BTS was contributing more than $3.6 billion to the South Korean economy every year.