It seems like a grey cloud is above Tom Brady recently. After getting divorced from Gisele Bundchen, the bad news continue to arrive and now the Buccaneers quarterback is in risk of losing a huge amount of money after a big crypto market crash.

Tom Brady might lose his whole crypto investment after a huge market crash

Tom Brady doesn't always think about football. Outside the field, he has managed to do some business that will help him increase his net worth, but in this case he might lose all his investment in the crypto market.

In 2021, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, his former wife, invested in FTX, a new cryptocurrency. Things seemed to be working out for them, but a year after this has changed.

In the beginning of November, FTX was valued in $25.82 and everything seemed to be fine. Unfortunately, the cryptocurrency saw more than $6billion in withdrawals in less than 72 hours, which changed that number to $2.20 nine days later.

CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost nearly $14.6 billion (94% of his net worth), per Bloomberg. According to Daily Mail, neither Brady nor Bundchen are expected to lose that percent of their fortunes.