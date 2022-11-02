The marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is over, but there's still some information about it. Now, it was revealed that the Buccaneers quarterback 'tried everything' to avoid divorcing from the supermodel.

Tom Brady's and Gisele Bundchen's love story has come to an end. During the summer, it was reported that the supermodel wanted the quarterback to quit football and now it has been revealed that her husband 'tried everything' to avoid divorcing her.

It has been an absolut rollercoaster for Brady and Bundchen this 2022. The couple was married for 13 years, but unfortunately they were not able to stay together longer and divorced last October 28.

Even though Gisele Bundchen gave her husband an ultimatum to continue, they splitted almost immediately. Now, it was revealed that Brady had other plans and 'tried everything' to save their marriage, but it wasn't enough.

Tom Brady's plans to avoid divorcing from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were one of the most popular couples in the entertainment world. They met back in 2006 and got married in 2009, but 13 years after they got divorced.

According to some reports, Gisele Bundchen asked Tom Brady to quit football to continue, but the Buccaneers quarterback had other plans. He didn't want to leave Tampa Bay hanging, but he also wanted to stay with the supermodel.

Now, People magazine reported that Tom Brady made almost everything to save his marriage. "This was not Tom's idea," said a source close to the quarterback of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea."

The same source told that Brady proposed going to therapy and marriage counseling with Gisele, but her only request was that he retired (again) from football. "No retirement in my future," said the quarterback 8 days before getting divorced.

In addition, Tom Brady didn't want divorce mostly for their children. They finally agreed to a joint custody and both will live in Florida to stay near their kids, but in different cities.