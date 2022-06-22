‘Bullet Train’ is the most recent project of David Leitch, who was behind ‘John Wick’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’. This action movie will feature Brad Pitt and some surprising faces, such as singer Bad Bunny making his acting debut.

In a recent GQ profile, Brad Pitt has admitted that he might be in the “last leg” of his acting career. However, the 58-year-old actor, who recently appeared alongside Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of Z, still has some projects coming up. One of the most anticipated is the action film ‘Bullet Train’.

‘Bullet Train’ is directed by David Leitch, who was previously known for his work as a stunt director. After he co-directed John Wick, he has been behind the camera of some dynamic action features such as Charlize Theron’s ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘Deadpool 2’ and Fast & Furious spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.

His next project is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, which was published in English as Bullet Train, by Kōtarō Isaka. The script was adapted by Zak Olkewicz. Here, check out everything you need to know about this movie.

‘Bullet Train’: Plot

The story is set on a Japanese high-speed rail in a journey from Tokyo to Morioka. Onboard are five assassins, all working individual assignments. However, as things start to unfold they realize that their objectives are interconnected and they have to fight for their survival.

‘Bullet Train’. Cast

Pitt leads the ensemble cast as Ladybug, a seasoned but unlucky assassin. Alongside him, Sandra Bullock will be Maria Beetle, his handler and contact in a role that was first meant to Lady Gaga. The rest of the cast consists of:

Joey King as the Prince, a British assassin posing as a schoolgirl.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, a British assassin and Lemon's associate.

Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, a British assassin and Tangerine's associate.

Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura, a Japanese assassin.

Hiroyuki Sanada as the Elder

Michael Shannon as the White Death

Bad Bunny as the Wolf, a Mexican assassin with a vendetta against Ladybug.

Zazie Beetz as Hornet, an American assassin disguised as a train crew member.

Logan Lerman as Tangerine and Lemon's associate

Karen Fukuhara as a train crew member

Masi Oka

Pasha D. Lychnikoff

Miraj Grbić

‘Bullet Train’: Release Date

The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on July 15 but has been postponed three times. Now, it is set to have a theatrical release on August 5, 2022. It will open against A24 slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and the Jo Koy comedy Easter Sunday.