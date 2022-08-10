“Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, hit theaters last week and it has grossed over $30 million domestically. Here, check out which songs are part of the soundtrack of this action film based on a Japanese novel.

Brad Pitt is back in action, quite literally, with “Bullet Train,” which was released last week in North America. The Sony installment made a solid debut on the box office with a global recaudation of $60 million in its first weekend.

The film, based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka, follows the story of a hitman (Pitt) returns for one more job on board a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, in which he discovers other assassins and that their missions are all connected.

Directed by former stuntman David Leith (Deadpool 2), the film also lines up other well-known names such as Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, in his debut on screen; and Sandra Bullock in a special role.

Bullet Train: All the songs from Brad Pitt’s movie

The movie is aimed at Western audiences. However, the filmmakers decided to incorporate aspects of Japanese culture, which included the music. The film uses two covers of very popular American songs such as the Bee Gees classic Stayin’ Alive and Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero but in Japanese.

Avu-Chan, vocalist of the J-Rock punk band Queen Bee, performs Stayin’ Alive. Meanwhile, Tyler’s signature song is performed by pop singer Miki Asakura and it’s a dance version. There are also some 60’s J-pop songs, such as “Sukiyaki,” by Kyu Sakamoto and Tokiniha Haha No Naikon Oyouni by Carmen Maki. Here’s the full tracklist: