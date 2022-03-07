If you are looking for a comedy filled with "absurdity" and "nonsense", the new Peacock series 'Bust Down' is exactly what you've been looking for. Here, check out the release date.

‘Bust Down’ is the new original comedy for Peacock. The series follows “four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it,” according to the official synopsis.

The show stars Jak Knight (Big Mouth, Black-ish), Langston Kerman (Insecure, The Boys), Sam Jay (PAUSE with Sam Jay), and Chris Redd (SNL, Kenan), who also created the concept of the show. According to them, the series is based on their friendship and it’s about “nonsense.”

In a statement to the press, per Complex, the team said that the show will try to find “comedy in the unimportant” while the characters “escape societal pressures to strive and excel by digging themselves further into a metaphorical hole, which led us to this concept.” Here, check out how to watch it.

Bust Down: When and how to watch the new series

‘Bust Down’ will premiere on Thursday, March 10 exclusively on the streaming service Peacock, which you can enjoy using a free basic plan with ads or you can upgrade to premium ($5 per month) and premium plus ($10 per month).

To Bust Down creators, the show will stand up for its “raunchy, irreverent, and complicated jokes.” Also, with a main cast consisting of Black people, the creators and stars want to make a point about the diversity in the entertainment industry.

"We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so f***** hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.”