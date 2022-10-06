Caitlin Stasey is the new sensation who has caused us nightmares with her performance in Smile, the horror movie that has come to torment (or traumatize) the audience. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actress, such as her net worth, her love life and where she has participated.

Caitlin Stasey is one of the new and most recent promises of the industry. Despite being in the entertainment world for years, the actress gained great popularity after the release of her latest horror film Smile, where she shares the screen with Sosie Bacon (daughter of renowned actor Kevin Bacon).

The 32-year-old was born in Melbourne, Victoria and grew up with her parents and younger sister. Her first steps as a professional came in September 2003, when she was cast in a children's television series. A native of Australia, she moved not long ago to Los Angeles to continue her career from there.

But movies and series are not her only passion, as she is a big fan of music. In 2007 she turned down a recording contract, offered by Tom Nichols, as she wanted to prioritize and concentrate her efforts on acting and said that "most actors have that triple threat of being able to sing, dance and act".

Caitlin Stasey's love life

Caitlin considers herself pansexual and in the future identified as a lesbian, as she has confessed some time ago and assured "I know it bothers a lot of people that I refer to myself as a lesbian, considering I have a partner who is a man... I'm trying to get as far away from labels as possible. Condemnation and contradiction, I'm happier being fluid and I'm happier being honest".

During an interview with Herself.com she said she was in a "somewhat open relationship with the love of her life". Soon after, she was spotted with TV producer Erin Murphy-Muscatelliy and in February of this year, the actress celebrated Valentine's Day with her, making their relationship official.

She has been living in Los Angeles for three years and has already directed three erotic short films for Afterglow, each of which focuses on female empowerment, intimacy and sexual inclusion. Which means that Stasey has always been involved in free expression in terms of inclusivity, gender and open sexuality.

Caitlin Stasey's movies and series

She made her first appearance in 2003 when she was cast in the children's television series The Sleepover Club, where she played the lead Francesca 'Frankie' Thomas. She spent most of the first season and only made a brief return for the second season in 2006.

In 2005, Jan Russ (casting director) chose her to play Rachel Kinski in Neighbors and her first episode aired on August 18 of that same year. After being cast for the role she decided to drop out of her education at Star of the Sea College but continued through a distance program. In 2008 she announced that she would be leaving the series in order to focus on her end of year VCE exams.

Here is a list of all the series and movies she was in, their respective roles and where you can watch them:

Movies

Summer Camp as Christine

Tomorrow, When the War Began as Ellie Linton – Available on Tubi.

J.A.W. as Eve

Evidence as Rachel – Available on Tubi.

All Cheerleaders Die as Maddy Killian – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Lust for Love as Trinity/Divinity – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

and Amazon Prime Video. Chu and Blossom as Cherry Swade – Available on Peacock .

. I, Frankenstein as Keziah – Available on fuboTV .

. All I Need as Chloe – Available on Paramount+ .

. Smile as Laura Weaver – Is not available to stream with a subscription service right now.

Series

The Sleepover Club as Francesca "Frankie" Thomas – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Neighbours as Rachel Kinski – Available on Tubi.

Please Like Me as Claire – Available on Hulu.

Reign as Kenna de Poitiers – Available for purchase on Google Play.

APB as Ada Hamilton – Available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video or live on fuboTV.

Caitlin Stasey's net worth

The Smile actress' net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most industry figures not only live off their earnings from their film or television work, but also earn a large part of their money from multiple sponsorships or collaborations with different brands, as is the case with Kim Kardashian or Zendaya. Stasey is no exception and also considers it as a very profitable source of income.