“Call Jane,” directed by Phyllis Nagy, arrived in cinemas on October 28th. Here, check out when the movie, starring Elizabeth Banks, is coming to streaming service.

‘Call Jane’ streaming: When and where the film will be available online

“Call Jane,” a feature film directed by Phyllis Nagy, tells the story of the Jane Collective, a real-life clandestine group based in Chicago that helped women get secure and safe abortions during the late 1960s until Roe v. Wade made the procedure legal.

Nagy, who was the screenwriter for the beloved Carol (2015), is back at the director chair, after her directorial debut in 2005 with the TV film Mrs. Harris. The script was written by

Hayley Schore and Roshan Shetty.

The film has received mostly positive reviews, especially as it is, sadly, more relevant today than ever. It stars Elizabeth Banks as Joy, a pregnant housewife whose life is at risk as she has a heart condition that will probably kill her if her pregnancy isn’t terminated. Here, check out when the movie will be available to stream.

When is “Call Jane” coming to streaming? Where to watch it

The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January. However, the “Call Jane” was released in the US on October 28th in limited theaters, after being acquired by Roadside Attraction. You can check availability on Fandango or go to your local theater.

While there’s no official release date for its release on streaming services or digital, the movie is expected to come out on Hulu at some point in the future. Roadside Attraction films and the platform reached a deal earlier this year.

“Call Jane” will also probably arrive on Video on Demand platforms like Apple TV and Amazon. Besides Banks, Sigourney Weaver (Alien) Chris Messina (The Mindy Project, The Sinner) and Kate Mara (House of Cards, American Horror Story, A Teacher) are part of the cast.

*This article will be updated.