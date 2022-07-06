Cameron Norrie has reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in his career, in which he will face Novak Djokovic. Here, check out everything you need to know about him such as his age, parents, net worth and nationality.

Cameron Norrie is one of the young tennis players who has caught the attention of fans. This year alone, Norrie has won two titles (Lyon and Delray Beach) and already reached the semi-finals in Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

The British player started his professional career in 2017, after graduating from the Texas Christian University, where he became the No. 1 collegiate player in the United States. In the ATP Tour, he has won four titles, including the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells.

He has had his best results so far on hard-courts, he got 14 straight wins in North America from 2021-22, including an upset of No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2022 Acapulco semi-final to equal the biggest win of career. Check out more about this player such as his age, ranking, nationality and more.

How old is Cameron Norrie?

Norrie is 26 years old. He was born on August 23, 1995. He attended the Texas Christian University in Fort Worth from 2014 to 2017, before turning professional in 2017. Since then, he has won four titles, including Indian Wells in 2021.

Norrie’s nationality: Where was he born?

Cameron Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, to British parents. In 1998, he moved to New Zealand. He has been representing Great Britain since his college days (2013), before he played for New Zealand.

Who are Cameron Norrie’s parents?

His parents are microbiologists, David is from Glasgow and his mother Helen is from Cardiff. They still live in New Zealand, while Norrie has relocated to Putney, southwest London. When the pandemic began, his parents weren’t able to watch him play until Wimbledon 2022.

What is Cameron Norrie’s ranking? (6/7/2022)

His current world men's single ranking is No. 12. His highest ranking was No. 10 in April, 2022. Meanwhile, he has been the British No. 1 men’s singles player since 18 October 2021. Meanwhile, in doubles, he’s No. 123

How much has Cameron Norrie earned?

According to the ATP Tour official page, Norrie has earned $6,355,415 in prize money between singles & doubles combined. However, he also has deals with brands such as Babolat for his rackets, K-Swiss for his shoes and apparel and the luxury watch manufacturing Rado.