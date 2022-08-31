Camila Morrone is the new promise of the film industry and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio. The young actress and model will be playing a great role in one of the most anticipated productions. Here we tell you everything you need to know about her and more.

Camila Morrone has revolutionized the world from a few years ago until today. The 25-year-old up-and-comer was always interested in the world of modeling and acting. She graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 2015 and since then she has put all her effort into making a place for herself in the industry.

She debuted as a model when she was only 12 years old for a major company and a few years ago she spoke about her beginnings and the criticism she has faced throughout her career because of her physical appearance. "I wore braces all my adolescence. I kept waiting for the day they would take them off so I could go to an agency. When I was 15 years old, my breasts exploded. Everyone asks me if I had them done, but the truth is that they are natural. Besides, I'm not interested in having plastic surgery!".

She has always rubbed shoulders with the big names and is close friends with a number of well-known celebrities, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Argentinean singer Oriana Sabatini. Morrone made her acting debut in 2013, with actor James Franco.

Camila Morrone's age and love life

Camila Rebeca Morrone Polak, better known as Camila Morrone, was born on June 16, 1997 in Los Angeles California. Two months ago she turned 25 and until recently she was in a relationship with Oscar winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

In December 2017 her name went around the world, when rumors of romance with the actor began and especially because of the age difference between them. In 2018 they confirmed their courtship after some photographs appeared of both of them leaving their home in Los Angeles. Neither of the two talked about their relationship but they began to be seen in different public places very affectionate.

They appeared in several photos together at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday party and soon after they were seen enjoying a break in Saint-Tropez, with the actress' mother. The official presentation took place during 2020 when they attended the Oscars ceremony together, as The Wolf of Wall Street actor was nominated for Best Actor for his work in Quentin Tarantino's film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Seeing them together at a high-profile public event stunned the industry because Leo used to bring his mother as a chaperone. Faced with the multiple criticisms that arose due to the 23 years they had been dating, Camila defended their relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "There are a lot of relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where there are very big age differences. I think everybody should date whoever they want to date. I'd probably find it curious, too. I understand why they do it, but I hope it stops being a debate".

On August 30, it was announced that the actors decided to go their separate ways, which has caused a lot of controversy for the actor, because a new theory about his love life was installed.

Camila Morrone's parents

Camila is the daughter of Argentine Lucila Polak and Maximo Morrone. She is the first and only daughter of the couple, although the young model has a brother named Sky, the result of a new relationship of her father.

The two separated when she was only 9 years old, but they have always been in harmony and have shared events together many times. Her mother, who changed her last name to Solá at the suggestion of her artistic agent, was in a relationship with Al Pacino for more than 10 years. On several occasions Camila has referred to Pacino as her stepfather, even though they are no longer together.

Her maternal grandfather is Federico Polak, an Argentine politician and lawyer. Julia Polak, her great aunt, was a very important Argentinean-British pathologist. The actress and model has been seen representing the country on several occasions and says she feels 100 percent Latina.

During an interview with the Argentinean media Infobae, she talked about her relationship with DiCaprio and affirmed that she planned to have a large family. "I'm Latina, so I want to have many children and be a young mother like my mom", she said.

Camila Morrone's movie and upcoming projects

The actress made her feature film debut in James Franco's 2013 film Bukowski and in 2018 returned to the big screen with Death Wish alongside Bruce Willis. That same year she co-starred in Augustine Frizzell's directorial debut Never Goin' Back, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by A24.

In 2019 she received the Rising Star Award at the San Diego International Film Festival and after being cast in the latest project she will be doing, she stated that she will focus her career on acting instead of modeling.

Last year, news broke that Camila was cast to play Camila Dunne in the television series Daisy Jones & The Six. The new adaptation is based on the Best Seller by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In June of this year, filming wrapped on the upcoming series which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and Amazon Prime Video. It is not yet known when it will arrive on the platform but it is expected to be soon.

Morrone will be sharing the screen with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, who will play Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. The story centers on a famous rock band from the 1970s, from their instant rise to the Los Angeles music scene to their unexpected breakup while at the height of their popularity.

"Daisy Jones is an 18-year-old girl who has always dreamed of becoming a rock star. At the same time, The Six, a band led by Billy Dunne, begins to achieve its own popularity. When the two paths cross, a producer realizes the potential success they could have together", the synopsis reads.