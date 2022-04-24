Netflix has created another teen series that has charmed the fans. 'Hearstopper,' based on the graphic novels of the same name written by Alice Oseman, has been a total success. Here's what we know about a potential second season.

Netflix has done it once again and has charmed its subscribers with the first season of 'Heartstopper,' a coming-of-age queer love story. The eight-episode show is based on the web comic and graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman.

The story follows Charlie (Joe Locke), a British boarding school student who is the only openly gay boy at his school. Then, he develops a crush with the newcomer Nick, portrayed by Kit Connor, but he isn’t sure if the romance is possible.

As usual, the fandom devoured the eight episodes as fast as they could and now they want to know more about what’s going to happen to these characters. Can 'Heartstopper' have a season 2? Check out what we know so far.

Is the ‘Hearstopper’ series finished?

Currently, Netflix hasn’t renewed or canceled the series so a season 2 is more than possible, especially after the warm response from fans. Also, the series has received good reviews, with The Guardian calling it “possibly the loveliest show on TV.”

How many ‘Hearstopper’ books will there be?

The graphic novels written and created by Alice Oseman are currently a four-volume series and there’s a fifth volume due to be released in February 2023. So, there’s plenty of material to use for a second season. Actually, the show covered the first two volumes.

On the other hand, Oseman also has a novel about Tori Spring, Charlie’s sister, which also appears in the Netflix adaptation and is portrayed by Jenny Walser. So, there’s also an option to make more content related to the series.

Heartstopper Season 2: Possible plot

If Netflix gives the greenlight to a second season, it could feature storylines from the third and fourth volume of the series. These are potential spoilers, so beware. There’s a school trip to France, a romance between Elle and Tao, and they also explore more about Charlie’s past.