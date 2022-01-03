While fans love superhero movies, the Academy hasn't shown them the same love. However, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Tom Holland and Marvel President Kevin Feige have hope for their film.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was, undoubtedly, the biggest movie of 2021. After its release on December 17, the third installment of the Homecoming trilogy, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has broken box office records and it became the first movie since 2019 that surpassed the $1 billion mark.

However, as we know, commercial success doesn’t necessarily mean critical acclaim. But ‘No Way Home’ has also received great reviews and has 94% of approval on Rotten Tomatoes. With the numbers, the praise and the love of fans, can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' receive an Oscar nomination? It’s been reported that Marvel and Sony will campaign for the film to be considered in the Best Picture category.

If they succeed, it won’t be the first Marvel movie to do so, as Black Panther was nominated in the 2019’s Academy Awards in the category. Nevertheless, superhero movies aren’t highly considered in these types of awards and many respected filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese, had shown their disaffection for them. Here, check out what Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has said about it.

Should Spider-Man: No Way Home get an Oscar nomination? What Kevin Feige thinks

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feige talked about why not only 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' but 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' get consideration from the Academy. He hopes the Academy “think about the artistry that goes into storytelling that connects with a wide range of people on a very emotional level.”

“It’s a good thing when people are in a theater and they stand up and cheer. It’s a good thing when people are wiping tears because they’re thinking back on their last 20 years of moviegoing and what it has meant to them,” Feige added. “That, to me, is a very good thing — the sort of thing the Academy was founded, back in the day, to recognize.”

In the same interview, Holland also explained that he doesn’t see any difference in the way actors and directors approach one type of movie or another. “The only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So, I do think they’re real art.”

One thing is true, the movie has connected to fans. Now, is the Academy willing to recognize that? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man team will go for a real Oscar campaign, including adding the movie to the Academy’s members-only streaming service for easy access at home.