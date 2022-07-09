Captain America 4 seems to be the next MCU movie to take priority in the franchise. Some information has already been revealed, such as who will be the director and some of the actors who will be part of the cast. Here you can find everything that is known so far about the future movie of the first Avenger.

Captain America 4: Everything we know so far about the first Avenger movie

Most of the details of Captain America 4 are still a mystery. This movie will mark the second time a Marvel Studios solo superhero franchise gets its fourth film. Although this time it won't star Chris Evans.

The original Avenger who does star in his fourth standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Chris Hemsworth, who is back in his own franchise with Thor: Love and Thunder, according to e-cartel.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series uses to right old wrongs, rewrite the decade-old narrative and breathe new life into the franchise by questioning what Captain America means in a world where he is no longer present, but still needed. It was the last time we saw who could take the hero's place.

Captain America 4: Who will direct the new film?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be directed by Julius Onah, a filmmaker who previously became known for his behind-the-scenes work on The Cloverfield Paradox, the 2018 thriller that starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead and was part of the hit horror franchise.

No word yet on a release date but fans are hopeful that it will be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022, in conjunction with the rest of the releases coming next year. Kevin Feige will be on hand to discuss all the news in Hall H.

Captain America 4: Cast and plot

In the new first Avenger movie, written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, we will see Anthony Mackie play the lead role as Captain America. Nothing is confirmed yet but it is rumored that Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan could also appear in some cameos.

According to Cinemas Comics, we will supposedly see Sam Wilson first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Bucky Barnes will return to join him. In addition, it has been speculated for some time that Red Skull's biological daughter Sinthea Schmidt, also known as Sin, will be the main villain.

In the mini-series, Mackie brings to life a Falcon who still lacks the self-assurance to become the heir to this legacy, despite the fact that the original placed his trust in him. Towards the end, he is faced with the responsibility of stopping both threats growing around him and he dazzles in an outfit made in his own style and introduces himself as the new Captain America.