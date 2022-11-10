Carnival Row is the series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne that has not had a great future and Amazon Prime Video canceled it before the second season saw the light. Here, check out the premiere date, cast and plot of the latest episodes.

Amazon took away all hope from fans and finally canceled Carnival Row, the sci-fi series starring Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) as Rycrof Philostrate and Vignette Stonemos. It was Prime Video's first fantasy production, before the arrival of Rings of Power.

Recently, the streaming platform decided to launch three announcements in one. First it announced the premiere date, then the official trailer and also assured that the new episodes are part of the final season, since it will be canceled and there will not be a third installment. Thus, the second one will be released almost 4 years after the first one.

The episodes are based on the novel A Killing on Carnival Row by Travis Beacham and were filmed in the Czech Republic over 108 days. Guillermo del Toro was originally scheduled to be one of the producers and directors of the first installment but had to step away from the project due to scheduling problems.

Carnival Row: What will the second season be about?

The new episodes will portray how Philo investigates a series of terrible crimes that are causing social tensions, while Vignette Stonemoss plots revenge for the unjust oppression suffered long ago at the hands of Jonah and Sophie.

We'll have to see how the end of the story will unfold, because it seems like Amazon simply wants to get it out of the way and focus on other more profitable projects, such as the second season of Rings of Power.

Carnival Row: When are the new episodes coming out?

The second and final season of Carnival Row will premiere on February 17, 2023, four years after the arrival of the first installment. Although it has been canceled, it does not mean that Amazon does not try to squeeze it thoroughly, that is why the new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis, instead of all together. There will be 10 episodes in total and here we leave you when each of them will be released:

Episodes 1 and 2: February 17

Episodes 3 and 4: February 24

Episodes 5 and 6: March 3

Episodes 7 and 8: March 10

Episodes 9 and 10: March 17

Carnival Row: Who are the cast?

Orlando Bloom will return one last time as Rycroft Philostrate (Philo), while Cara Delevingne will be Vignette Stonemoss. On the other hand, Simon McBurney will return as Runyan Millworthy, Jamie Harris as Sergeant Dombey and Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear. There will be other great actors that will be part of the cast, check the full list here: