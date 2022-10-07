Jennifer Lawrence returns to the screen to star in an overwhelming drama, titled Causeway. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the movie, including the release date, where to stream it, who's in the cast and more.

Causeway is the new story coming to one of the most popular streaming services from Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning actress will bring us closer to the life of a former soldier who embarks on a long journey through shared trauma and wanting to get away from home, while new friendships make her life a little more enjoyable and tenuous.

Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh are responsible for the script, while Maid's Lila Neugebauer was the director. Lawrence also took an important role within the behind-the-scenes team and was one of the producers, along with Justine Ciarrocchi. The official teaser of the film exposes some really difficult moments of the protagonist and sets up a very interesting plot as the story unfolds.

The 32-year-old actress returned to the screen with her first dramatic role after three years and again promises to be a favorite for awards season. In 2019 she announced that she would be taking a break from acting due to the pressure she was under but it looks like the break is over and it's time to rejoin the industry. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the film:

Causeway: Who are the cast?

Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry will play the lead couple: Lynsey and James. While a large list of actors will play supporting characters, including Stephen Henderson, Linda Emond, Russell Harvard, Donald Paul, Jayne Houdyshell, Clyde Jones, Timothy Carr, Jaylen Moore, Samuel H. Levine, Charles Barber and Sue-Lynn Ansari, among others.

Causeway: What is the argument?

The plot details the life of Lynsey, a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury during her tour of duty in Afghanistan that forces her to return home. As the story unfolds it focuses on her struggle to return to daily life with her mother while awaiting redeployment.

Due to an injury she suffered she can barely take care of herself, so she struggles to brush her teeth, blurts out things she doesn't mean and needs help learning to do everyday things she used to take for granted. As soon as she begins to feel some sense of normalcy, the girl starts trying to figure out how to reenlist, an idea that everyone but herself thinks is terrible.

Causeway: When and how to watch it via streaming

The feature film will premiere exclusively on the Apple Tv+ streaming platform on Friday, November 4 of this year. The production is by A24 and Apple Original Films. It has not yet been released worldwide but critics have already given their first impressions after its release at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The demanding audience so far praised Jennifer Lawrence's work and it is even estimated that the role could lead her to Oscar nominations. IMDb has already given it a 7.5 rating and Rotten Tomatoes has given it 86% according to reviews.