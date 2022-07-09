The first eviction of Season 24 of Big Brother has a twist and America can save one of the three Backstage Houseguests. Here, check out how and when to vote.

Season 24 of Big Brother premiered this week and things are moving fast in the house. The house already has its first Head of the Household, Daniel Durston, and it’s expected that contestants play for the Power of the Veto on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s episode. You can watch the show on fuboTV and follow the live feeds on Paramount+.

As host Julie Chen Moonves teased ahead of the season, there are new twists this season and that includes a way for America to participate more in the game. Following the “Festival” theme of the season, in the premiere the houseguests had to find a ticket in the house’s backyard, which split them in three teams: team merch tent, team piercing tent and team Porta-Porty.

However, Pooch found the Backstage Boss ticket which puts him to the sidelines for the competitions for the rest of the week. He can’t play or be nominated for eviction, but he also had the power to choose three people to join him backstage. His picks were Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany. Now, America’s vote can save one of them. Check out how to vote.

Big Brother 24: How to vote to save a Backstage Houseguest?

America now has the opportunity to guarantee safety for one of the Backstage Houseguests for the first eviction. It’s unclear for now if the process will continue for the rest of the season or if there are going to be changes. On the other hand, while the Backstage Houseguests can’t be nominated, the two with fewer votes are in danger of going home.

To vote, you have to visit the website CBS.com/BBVote and click "vote" for the houseguest you want to save from elimination.There, you have to provide your email address and accept the terms and conditions.

Big Brother 2022: How many times can I vote?

Each viewer has up to 10 votes. That means you can split them into all houseguests if you’re unsure, or use them all in one houseguest. The choice is up to you!

Big Brother 2022: When can I vote?

The voting window is already open and it will close on Thursday, July 14th at 9 PM ET. According to the terms and conditions, this period can shift and CBS will notify the viewers on the Big Brother 24 website accessible at cbs.com/bbvote.