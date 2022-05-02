The Met Gala 2022 or Costume Institute Benefit took place on Monday, May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York and many big A-listers attended the event. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

The Met Gala 2022 celebrated “evolving language of American fashion” and required attendees to embrace ‘Gilded Glamour’ and ‘white ties’. As always some celebrities understood the assignment and others… Well, they tried. And, of course, all Twitter was ready to voice their opinions.

The gala is an annual charity event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and is considered the ‘biggest night of fashion’. The prestigious ball is organized by Vogue editor-in-chief and Conde Nast Artistic Director, Anna Wintour and it reunites all the A-names in Hollywood.

On Monday, many personalities walked the red carpet: actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, singers Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, the Bridgerton cast, Lady Gaga, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and more. Who nailed it and who doesn’t? Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Met Gala 2022: Funniest memes and reactions

This year’s co-chairs of the event were actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour were in the role of honorary co-chairs. Here, check out how to watch the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

‘Gilded Glamour’ is defined by structure and volume, all outfits very maximal with many ornaments. So, the red carpet was filled with big silhouettes, while the main colors were black and golden. Also, the Internet mistankely confused Fredrik Robertsson for Jared Leto.

Around 400 guests are expected to attend the Met Gala this year. The event is highly exclusive with every invitation having to be approved by Anna Wintour herself. The gala has the purpose of raising funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.