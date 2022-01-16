Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brothers is almost here. While we still don't have official news about the cast, here you can check out every rumor about possible houseguests.

There are only two weeks left for the premiere of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, which will return on February 2, 2022. While we already know who will host the show and the schedule, we still have yet to meet the new cast.

There hasn’t been any official reports about the possible houseguests, but Twitter account, @Spoilergirl1, who often gets spoilers from the Big Brother franchise, has revealed names of celebrities who could join the cast, which probably will be announced next Sunday.

This year, the show will serve as a counterprogram to the Beijing Winter Olympics. CBS is ready to repeat the success of the first two seasons, in which Marissa Jaret Winkour and Tamar Braxton emerged as winners. Here, check out the possible cast for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Possible Season 3 cast

According to @Spoilergirl1, producers were considering some known celebrities such as Tiffany Pollard, who also said that Rihanna is among the fans of the show asking to participate. But she’s not the only one which has been rumored.

The singer, actor and politician Clay Aiken was considered to be part of the cast, per the same account. Also, Vanderpump Rules’ actor Jax Taylor could be joining the cast. A surprising rumor is that former Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway was also considered.

As usual, there are other reality TV stars who are considered to join, such as former Survivor fan favorite Boston Rob. It was also rumored that Scott Disick was also being considered. While we have to wait for the official cast, all these names could make an interesting season, what do you think?