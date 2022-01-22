Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is almost here. During the past few weeks rumors about the cast have been swirling around. However, some stars have denied competing on the show, per reports.

We’re only one week away from the premiere of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother. However, there isn’t official news about the cast and rumors have been swirling about who could be the next houseguests. And know we have confirmation about some stars who won’t be on the show, after all.

The rumors have come mainly from Twitter spoiler account sources. First, @spoilergirl1 has been publishing information about possible cast members for months now. Meanwhile, @BBDetectiveDan reportedly confirmed five stars for this season's line-up.

The production for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 has been very quiet about what fans can expect from the show. The prize money hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do know that host Julie Chen will return and now TMZ is reporting that these stars, despite all rumors, won’t be on the show.

These stars won’t appear in Celebrity Big Brother 3

Despite the rumors, fitness expert Jillian Michales won’t be on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, according to TMZ sources. Another star that won’t be part of the cast is athlete and track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the 2020 Olympics after testing positive for a drug test for cannabis.

The representative of Richardson, Ashley Blackwood, confirmed to TMZ that the show approached her client “months ago” but she turned down the invitation. Other rumored celebrities that won’t be competing are "RHOBH" star Erika Jayne and former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, according to TMZ sources close to both of them.

However, fans can still have hope that reality TV star Tiffany Pollard, singer and choreographer Todrick Hall and even Vanilla Ice are still potential houseguests. It’s unclear when CBS will release the full cast but, if we see what they have done in the past, the announcement could take place next Sunday.